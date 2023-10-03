GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Glastonbury police have released documents about a former police officer charged with misusing a law enforcement database.

Former Glastonbury officer Patrick Hemingway was arraigned before a judge last week on charges of first-degree computer crime and making a false statement. He is being held on a $1 million bond. The arrest warrant for Hemingway is sealed for another week.

Police shared his resignation letter which was submitted in July. His last day with the police department was Sept. 1. In the letter, Hemingway said he is “stepping down to pursue a career in commercial aviation”, which he says will allow him “to spend more time with my spouse and child.”

Hemingway was with the Glastonbury police department for five years.

In his personnel file, his annual review for January 2022 to January 2023 said “Officer Hemingway is self-sufficient and is often times heavily relied on by his supervisors to assist other officers, usually without prompting. Officer Hemingway makes solid judgment calls and can act independently on his own.”

The file also includes a certificate that says Hemingway completed ethics training in January 2019.

According to sources, Hemingway is believed to be connected to a widespread burglary investigation across Connecticut and Massachusetts. Glastonbury police did not confirm this, they said a former Glastonbury police officer was a person of interest.

People in town were disappointed to hear a police officer could be involved in crimes like these.

“I hope the people whose information was breached do not experience undue harm or adverse effects,” said Michael Cervantes of Glastonbury. “We’re all accountable, even if no one is watching. Who we are is what we do when no one is watching.”