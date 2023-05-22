GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Glastonbury police put out a warning on Monday, cautioning that thieves are stealing from the mailboxes in front of the city’s post offices.

The increase in thefts has led to police asking residents to not put mail in the boxes after the last pickup of the day. The times are posted on the boxes. Mail that needs to be sent after the last pickup should be handed directly to a postal worker inside the post office.

The thieves have been able to open and take all the mail inside the boxes, according to police. They take the checks, and then throw all the other mail in the trash.