GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Jewelry is what two Glastonbury sisters know, and it’s what they’ve done for three generations at Baribault Jewelers.

Christina Baribault-Ortiz and Raeann Baribault Schwartz are the designers of the Power to B collection.

“To be a part of uplifting people’s spirits every day is my dream, and for me, this is so much more than just the jewelry, and I’m so excited,” Baribault-Ortiz said.

Now, they’re taking the dream to Hollywood, but the journey to get there has been far from easy.

“I wanted to be a mama, and there was nothing that was going to stop me, but it was still so hard,” Christina Baribault-Ortiz said.

The Power to B is a bracelet collection meant to inspire with messages like “Bfearless” and “Bstrong.” The collection was inspired by six long years of infertility struggles.

“It started as post-its on our mirror, reminding ourselves that we were strong, we could get through anything,” Baribault Schwartz said. “Then as time went on, we realized how powerful these aspirations were, and we wanted to share them with more than just people going through fertility.”

Their collection will be the exclusive jeweler at the GBK Brand Bar in Hollywood this month. Before the 94th Academy Awards, the sisters will help 100 celebrities pick a power word to wear on their wrists.

“Celebrity, no celebrity, anyone this can work magic for them,” Baribault Schwartz said.

If you’re having a hard time figuring out what your word is, there’s an online tool that may help.

“When I was feeling struggle and challenge, I would catch a glimpse of a powerful visual reminder, and I could keep going,” Baribault-Ortiz said. “I was ignited, re-fueled. I could do the next thing.

These sisters kept their eye on the prize. There are now five kids between them.

You can watch the Oscars on News 8 Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m.