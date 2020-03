GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Glastonbury teen has been arrested for fatally striking a pedestrian with a car back in January.

Police say the 17-year-old girl turned herself in Tuesday.

Police say the the 84-year-old pedestrian was at her roadside mailbox when she was struck and killed by the teen’s vehicle. The teen fled the scene, police said.

The teen is charged with negligent homicide with a vehicle, evading responsibility, and failure to drive upon right.