A GoFundMe has been formed to help the family of a West Hartford man killed in an avalanche.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Friends of Seong “Bob” Cho are trying to raise $40,000 to help his family following the climber’s death in an avalanche last month.

Cho died on Feb. 19, after his group triggered an avalanche on Colchuck Peak in Washington state.

The 54-year-old, who lived in West Hartford, was killed alongside 60-year-old Jeannie Lee, from Bayside, New York, and 66-year-old Yun Park, from Palisades Park, New Jersey.

The three were part of a group of six people who were climbing the mountain on Monday when the lead climber triggered an avalanche, according to authorities. Four climbers were then swept into a 500-foot couloir.

The fourth climber, a 56-year-old man from New York, was injured, but was able to hike back to base camp to get help.

Cho, who loved mountains, was also known for his hugs, according to the GoFundMe. He is survived by his wife and their three children.

“The devastation and heartache his family is experiencing from his sudden passing cannot be expressed,” the GoFundMe reads. “The harsh reality of carrying on with Bob’s business, having to make ends meet and continue to support their children’s education completely falls on his wife Mijeong.”

Cho’s body will be flown back to Connecticut. The fundraiser hopes to raise $5,000 a month to help the family for the next eight months.