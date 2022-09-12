HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – It wasn’t a bad day for a round of golf! The 33rd annual Hartford Hospital Auxiliary Benefit Golf Tournament was held on Monday at the Hartford Golf Club.

Money raised from the tournament will support Hartford Hospital’s “Take the Time” Mobile Mammography Program.

“We’re so pleased today to be benefiting our mobile mammography program. It does so much for so many people and to be able to expand it, today’s support is really critical,” said Jeff Flaks, President & CEO of Hartford HealthCare.

News 8’s Vice President and General Manager, Rich Graziano, was among the golfers teeing off.