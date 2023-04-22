NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Nearly 2 million people will be diagnosed with cancer this year, but there is more hope than ever.

Join us at 7 p.m. Saturday for Hartford HealthCare’s biggest fundraiser, the Black & Red, and learn how you can help bring cancer screening to every community.

The Goo Goo Dolls will perform at the special event at the Bushnell Center for the Performing Art.

Earlier in the day, lead singer Johnny Rzeznik surprised Hartford Hospital patients and staff by playing some of their hit songs.

The Black & Red fundraiser has raised $2.5 million this year for the Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute at Hartford Hospital and its Helen & Harry Gray Cancer Center. The funds help support ongoing research and improved access to more prevention and detection programs for patients and their families.

