HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Good Samaritans stopped a Manchester man who allegedly attempted to carjack four vehicles on Interstate 84 East in Hartford Friday morning.

State police said they received multiple calls around 9:45 a.m. about a man trying to get into three passing vehicles. The suspect then crossed the highway to the westbound side and tried to get into a tractor-trailer, according to state police.

Good Samaritans were able to detain the suspect, later identified by state police as 45-year-old Francisco Rosario, on the right shoulder of I-84 West near Exit 47.

Once troopers arrived on scene, state police said Rosario resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Rosario was held on a $250,000 cash bond and charged with four counts of criminal attempt to commit robbery by car, four counts of first-degree criminal attempt to commit larceny, four counts of evading the scene of an accident, interfering with an officer/resisting, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

He’s due in court Monday morning.