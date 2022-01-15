Gov. Lamont announces 3.1 million COVID-19 self-tests distributed in CT the past two weeks

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont announced Saturday the state has distributed a total of 3.1 million COVID-19 self-tests in the last two weeks.

Officials say 1 million of the self-tests were distributed in the last two days.

The state has delivered the following amounts:

Recipient Tests Municipalities 1,000,000 K-12 students and teachers 1,420,000 Early childhood providers 164,000 State employees / PNPs 214,000 Faith-based organizations 154,000 Residents and clients of congregate settings 49,000 Foodshare 37,000 Homebound vaccinations 8,000 K-12 bus drivers 11,000 Center for Disability Rights 5,000 Undocumented residents 6,000 Seasonal farm workers 9,000 Incarcerated population 10,000 Public college and university students 13,000 TOTAL 3,100,000 Governor Ned Lamont’s office

The collaborative effort I've seen over the past two weeks to get self-tests and quality masks to the people who need them most has been INCREDIBLE.



Thank you to all of our partners — from state agencies down to local leaders — working 24/7 to keep folks safe. #InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/wXX1HzgYak — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) January 15, 2022

“We have so many partners working together to obtain, deliver, and distribute these self-tests, and I could not be more grateful to all of the groups involved for working together and getting these out to the residents of Connecticut as quickly as possible,” said Governor Lamont. “I am certain that Connecticut currently has one of the largest self-test distributions of any state in the northeast, and I’m appreciative of everyone’s cooperative efforts.”

Governor Lamont said his administration anticipates receiving thousands more self-tests within the coming days and will distribute the tests as they arrive.

For more information on self-tests, visit ct.gov/selftest.