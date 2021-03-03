Gov. Lamont announces appointment of new acting CT Commissioner of Education following Dr. Cardona’s swearing-in as U.S. Sec. of Education

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont announced Wednesday the appointment of a new acting commissioner of the State Department of Education.

Governor Lamont said on Twitter, “An educator herself, Charlene Russell-Tucker has many years of experience working with school districts across Connecticut. I appreciate her willingness to serve as Acting Commissioner of the State Dept. of Education during this transition.”

This comes one day after the former State Education Commissioner Dr. Miguel Cardona was sworn in as U.S. Secretary of Education.

“I am humbled and grateful to Governor Lamont and the State Board of Education for placing their confidence in me to serve Connecticut’s students, families, and educators in this role,” Acting Commissioner Russell-Tucker said. “I will use this opportunity to continue to advance the work of the agency and our educational partners to ensure a seamless transition once a permanent commissioner is named.”

