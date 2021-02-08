Gov. Lamont announces plans to close Northern Correctional Institution due to declining crime rate, prison population

(WTNH) — Plans are set to close Northern Correctional Institution (NCI) due to declining crime rate and prison population, Governor Ned Lamont’s office announced Monday.

The Connecticut Department of Corrections plans to close NCI by July 1 of this year.

The governor’s office says the decision is “largely attributed to the significant drop in the state’s incarcerated population, which decreased by approximately 3,300 over the last ten months.”

There are currently 65 people housed at Northern, but the facility’s population has not been above 100 since July 10, 2020. At its peak in 2003, its population was 510.

The state says closing the facility will save the state around $12.6 million in annual operating costs.

Governor Lamont released the following statement on the closure in a press release:

New prison admissions in Connecticut have declined significantly over the last decade, and the incarcerated population is currently at a 32-year low. This is even as violent, high-risk inmates are serving more of their original sentences than ever before. Spending millions of dollars annually to operate facilities for a population that continues to get smaller and smaller is not a good use of resources, especially as we work to reduce the cost structure of state government. I applaud the ongoing work of all the correctional professionals at the Department of Correction, who keep our facilities safe and secure.”

About 175 correctional professionals are staffed at NCI. Over the next few months, the DOC will be working closely with them to deploy them to other nearby facilities, which will help reduce overtime expense and mitigate the need to refill upcoming retirements.

The prison’s population will also be relocated to the appropriate facilities in the state’s system.

Correction Commissioner Angel Quiros said, “the significant reduction in the population at Northern speaks to our staff’s exceptional interpersonal skills, superior conflict resolution abilities, and overall understanding and application of criminal justice reform. I can’t thank them enough for all their hard work.”

The total incarcerated population currently, at all the facilities overseen by the CT Department of Correction, stands at around 9,100, which is the lowest since 1989.