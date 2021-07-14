Gov. Lamont announces state tax reduction on beer

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont announced a state tax reduction on beer.

The newly enacted state budget that was signed into law last month will reduce taxes on beer by 16.7%. The tax decrease was included in the budget as part of Lamont’s ongoing effort to support the growth of Connecticut’s craft brewery industry.

A report released by the National Beer Wholesalers Association and the Beer Institute found that beer brewed in CT yields $2.9 billion in economic output for the state and supports 17,892 jobs.

There are currently more than 120 operational breweries in the state.

“Connecticut’s craft brewery industry has been booming in recent years, and it is evidenced by the growth of hundreds of new jobs for our state’s residents,” Governor Lamont said. “We should be doing everything we can to support locally-owned small businesses, including craft breweries. This reduction in taxes is another way we can support them.”

The tax reduction is scheduled to take effect on July 1, 2023.

The changes are as follows:

Barrel (31 gallons): Current $7.20/New $6

½ Barrel: Current $3.60/New $3

¼ Barrel: Current $1.80/New $1.50

Wine Gallon: Current $0.24/New $0.20

The state anticipates a $2 million revenue loss from the tax decrease.