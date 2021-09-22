Lamont calls for General Assembly to meet in limited special session on COVID-19 public health emergencies

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Gov. Ned Lamont is calling for the General Assembly to meet in a limited special session on the COVID-19 public health and civil preparedness emergencies.

Lamont wants the General Assembly to meet in the special session beginning Monday, Sept. 27. This is to approve a renewal of the declaration of public health and civil preparedness emergencies that were issued in response to the pandemic.

In addition, Lamont sent a letter to legislative leaders announcing his intention to renew the declarations through Feb. 15, 2022. The declarations were originally put in place on March 10, 2020, and were set to expire on Sept. 30, 2021.

Connecticut statutes require the legislature to approve the renewal.

To read Lamont’s full letter to legislative leaders, click here.