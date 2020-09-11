Gov. Lamont, Dept. of Public Health, CIAC to discuss safest approach in reopening fall sports

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont, the Dept. of Public Health and the CIAC will meet today to discuss how to safely reopen fall sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health department said it isn’t safe to play given the current circumstances. Last week, the CIAC agreed and said there would be no fall football. But a lot of students and parents pushed back, so officials now say they will try to put together a plan to play safely.

I'm calling for a meeting between @CTDPH and @ciacsports to be held on Friday regarding ways to safely hold school sports. We have an obligation to all of our students, faculty, staff, and administrators to keep them safe, and I expect that goal to be the focus of the discussion. pic.twitter.com/une30SlshO — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) September 10, 2020

Thursday, when asked where things stand, the governor said, “Deidre Gifford has asked CIAC repeatedly over the last many, many weeks, ‘What plans do you have to reopen football safely? What changes would you be willing to make to do that on a safe basis?’ I hope we get a response tomorrow.”

Heading in to the meeting, you have to wonder what the chances of having a season are. In football terms, is it fourth and long or fourth and inches?

The football coaches and even the governor have mentioned the spring as a possibility. The concerns: how would it interfere with other sports? What about players and coaches involved in multiple sports? Weather? Facilities? A lot to consider.

Lungarini responded, “The CIAC looks forward to its opportunity tomorrow to review with DPH and Governor Lamont all of the mitigated strategy previously presented, along with additional strategies to support our student-athletes and the sport of football.”

The meeting is scheduled to be at 9:30 a.m. in Hartford today.