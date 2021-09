(WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont released a message on Friday to encourage businesses in states that are restricting the rights of women to relocated to Connecticut.

A message to all businesses in states that are restricting the rights of women and aren’t putting families first with their policies. pic.twitter.com/xSF8hUA3vA — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) September 10, 2021

Lamont posted a video message to social media on Friday. He says that businesses in states that are restricting the rights of women should consider relocating their companies to Connecticut.

Lamont says Connecticut has family-friendly policies and overall quality of life are among the best in the nation.