Gov. Lamont issues executive order allowing patients and their doctors to access digital COVID-19 vaccination records

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Lamont issued an executive order Thursday that allows patients, their doctors and local health directors to access digital records related to their individual COVID-19 vaccination history from the state’s immunization information system.

With this order, patients and their healthcare providers will be able to better keep track of their COVID-19 vaccination history and obtain proof of it more easily.

“Without this order, patients will continue to be frustrated that they are blocked from accessing their own vaccination records, and doctors and healthcare providers will be unable to easily lookup when and with what vaccine their patients were administered a COVID-19 vaccine,” Gov. Lamont said.

The immunization information system was recently updated to keep track of COVID-19 vaccinations but Connecticut state statutes previously prevented those records from being released to patients and healthcare providers.

Gov. Lamont’s executive order will update those statutes to allow individuals to easily and securely access their own vaccine records, permit healthcare providers to understand the immunization history of individuals they are offering vaccines to and allow public health authorities and others acting to keep populations safe to understand the vaccine status of their communities,