SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) is launching a public awareness campaign to address the dangers of wrong-way driving.

Gov. Lamont will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. to launch the campaign near an off-ramp of I-84 in Southington.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation recently installed new technology at this location that senses when a driver enters from the wrong direction and produces a series of flashing signals to alert them.

This is one of several off-ramps in the state that have recently received this new technology. CTDOT plans to install dozens more this year.