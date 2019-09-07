Gov. Lamont, lawmakers, face off in charity tennis tournament

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The state Governor and several legislative leaders were among hundreds playing some tennis for a good cause Saturday.

Over 200 players came to Conard High School in West Hartford for the 4th annual Connecticut State Employees Campaign for Charitable Giving (CSEC) Charity Tennis Tournament.

At noon, Governor Ned Lamont and Commissioner Beth Bye faced Senator Len Fasano and State Rep. Nicole Klarides-Ditria on the court.

Great game @BethBye5 @SenatorFasano @RepNKD! Nice to join so many state employees donating to great causes. Let’s do it again next year! 🎾 @CSEC4CG pic.twitter.com/MVqa97S1OM — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) September 7, 2019

Tournament Director John Rasimas told News 8 the State Employees Campaign raises over $700,000 a year for charity.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.