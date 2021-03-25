Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut residents 16-years-old and older will be eligible to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine as early as April 1, Governor Ned Lamont announced Thursday.

Only weeks ago the governor had announced that age group would be tentatively eligible to sign up on April 5.

“Because of the accelerating ability to get people vaccinated – a) we’re getting people vaccinated at a higher percentage, and more importantly, we are getting a lot more vaccines,” the governor said.

“It’s going to be a rush at the gate, we understand that,” Gov. Lamont added, “but we’re finding we had a fair number of doses available in our appointment schedule as days went on.”

This comes as the infection rate seems to be on a slight upward trend. Thursday the state saw a 3.88% infection rate.

Eighty percent of the 75+ age group is vaccinated in the state. Thirty-eight percent of adults in the state have at least their first dose of the vaccine. “And that’s ramping up,” the governor said. “We’ll be doing 200,000 doses next week.”

Connecticut ranks third in the country for vaccinating residents. New Mexico and Alaska round out the top three.

Individuals who are currently eligible to receive the vaccine include:

All individuals age 45 and older.

Health care personnel.

Medical first responders.

Residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

Residents and staff of select congregate settings.

Pre-K-12 school staff and professional child care providers.

To make an appointment, find out your eligibility, and find the closest available clinic, go to ct.gov/covidvaccine. Those without access to the internet can call Connecticut’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at (877) 918-2224.

Every day new doses and appointments open up so keep checking those availabilities!