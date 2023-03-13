HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is proposing a bill on Monday that would expand the availability of maternal healthcare options across the state.

The proposed bill would allow the state to license free-standing birth centers to operate across Connecticut as an alternative to hospitals for low-risk pregnancies and deliveries.

Gov. Lamont will present the bill to the Public Health Committee at 10 a.m., where he will be joined by Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani, Office of Health Strategy Executive Director Dr. Deidre Gifford, as well as other legislators and advocates.