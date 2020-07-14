 

Gov. Lamont releases plan for a special session of CT General Assembly

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont released his plans for a special session of the Connecticut General Assembly in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

The governor said the special session will focus on four bills:

  • Absentee ballots
  • Police accountability
  • Telehealth expansion
  • Capping insulin costs

Gov. Lamont was asked several times about choosing not to include housing matters in the special session but said he and the legislature have spoken about taking up that topic in September.

On absentee ballots, the governor said for the November election the plan continues to be focused on finding safe ways for people to vote during a pandemic.

The governor said he will issue the call for the special session on Friday.

