yourlocalelectionheadquartersbanner/

Gov. Lamont, Sens. Blumenthal and Murphy call on Senate to pass new COVID-19 relief bill

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont will be joining Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy in Hartford on Thursday to call on the Senate to pass relief efforts for families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Is there another stimulus check headed your way? After the U-S House approved a second round of pandemic relief in May, the bill’s future is now to be determined in the Senate. Senators Blumenthal and Murphy are calling on the Senate to pass this bill to provide relief to people struggling during the pandemic. 

With unemployment insurance expiring at the end of July, Congressional Democrats are touting the Heroes Act as an immediate solution to help the American people. 

The Heroes Act was passed in the Democratic-controlled House in May, but it was easily assumed it wouldn’t pass in the Senate. 

It’s a massive stimulus bill that could supply Americans with a stimulus check of around $6,000. It would also provide funding to hospitals, for testing and contact tracing, help cover treatment costs for people who get infected, provide funding to cities, towns, schools, and further support rental assistance and business loans. 

The senators are holding a press conference at 11:45 a.m. in Hartford. The Governor will be joining them as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Gov. Lamont, Sens. Blumenthal and Murphy call on Senate to pass new COVID-19 relief bill

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Lamont, Sens. Blumenthal and Murphy call on Senate to pass new COVID-19 relief bill"

State pushing for innovators to handle trash instead of fixing MIRA plant

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "State pushing for innovators to handle trash instead of fixing MIRA plant"

Salvation Army makes operation changes to provide over one million meals during pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Salvation Army makes operation changes to provide over one million meals during pandemic"

Train travel in Hartford picking up steam after slowdown amid COVID-19

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Train travel in Hartford picking up steam after slowdown amid COVID-19"

Local election officials prepping for COVID-19 primary; say results could take days

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Local election officials prepping for COVID-19 primary; say results could take days"

State lawmakers to head back to Capitol for Special Session; legislation to focus on four bills

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "State lawmakers to head back to Capitol for Special Session; legislation to focus on four bills"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss