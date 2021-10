FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont and other state officials will be gathering in East Hartford Monday afternoon to launch an initiative to connect residents to internet access.

Lamont is expected to announce the launch of an initiative with SifiNetworks to connect low-income residents with fast, affordable, and reliable internet access.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Senator Richard Blumenthal, Congressman John Larson, and East Hartford Mayor Marcia Leclerc will be in attendance.