Gov. Lamont set to discuss COVID-19 guidance for schools

(WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont is expected to hold a news conference on Tuesday morning to discuss the updated COVID-19 guidance for schools.

The state Department of Public Health released new guidelines for students and staff in schools if they are exposed to or test positive for COVID-19.

Lamont will be joined by Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani, and Administrative Services Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe.

The press conference will be at 10:30 a.m.

