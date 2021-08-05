Gov. Lamont submits request for agricultural disaster declaration for damage to farms from Tropical Storm Elsa

Hartford

by: Olivia Lank

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Tuesday, July 6, 2021 satellite image made available by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Elsa in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida. On Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration updated its outlook for the 2021 Atlantic season, slightly increasing the number of named storms and hurricanes expected in what is predicted to be a busy, but not record-breaking year. (NOAA via AP, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont announced on Thursday that he submitted an agricultural disaster declaration request to the U.S. Department of Agricultural following damage sustained to farmers from Tropical Storm Elsa.

Tropical Storm Elsa hit Connecticut in early July, causing flooding and damage to many farms across the state.

If approved, the declaration will make farmers in all of Connecticut’s counties eligible for certain federal disaster assistance programs, such as emergency loans.

“Farm owners are small business owners, and not only are they responsible for employing a significant number of people and generating economic activity, but they grow the food that we all rely on,” Governor Lamont said. “Any bit of relief from the damage sustained during this tropical storm will be an aid to these farmers. The USDA has been a great partner to Connecticut, and I appreciate their assistance on this recovery effort.”

During Tropical Storm Elsa, the National Weather Service recorded wind speeds between 39 and 42 miles per hour and rainfall between 1.5 and 5 inches.

