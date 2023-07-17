GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Farms along the Connecticut River’s banks were hit the hardest amid flooding, and now, hundreds of acres of crops are now ruined.

Farmers told News 8 that farming is hard enough; they just get by in a good year, and this is a very bad year.

They’ve all seen flooding like this before — this is like a very bad spring flood. Farmers along the Connecticut River expect this kind of thing in the spring. They know not to plant anything until late April or May when the flooding season is over.

But now, everything they planted in May is mature and ready to harvest, and now a lot of it is underwater. A local tobacco farmer said once that happens, there’s no coming back for the plants.

“Once the tobacco, or really any crop, once they’re covered with water, for really more than a day, they’re done,” AJ Gondek of AJ Gondek Farms said. “The plants are going to die.”

The good news is, farmers stick together. Farms in other parts of the state are offering to share crops or share land with those hardest hit. That’s heartwarming. But the reality is, what were once in a lifetime floods are now happening all too frequently.

One farmer just across the river said the same thing happened in 2021 and from Irene in 2011 — and he is still paying off the loans he had to take to get by in both of those years.

Governor Ned Lamont will be out touring flood damage along the Connecticut River Monday morning, alongside Senator Blumenthal, Congressman Larson, and other officials. They’ll explain what can be done to help.