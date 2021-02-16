CT set to further loosen COVID restrictions on indoor, outdoor event capacity beginning March 19

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The State of Connecticut is set to further loosen COVID-19 restrictions on some events beginning in March, Governor Ned Lamont announced Tuesday.

He cited the COVID infection rate numbers continuing to trend down while vaccinations are up.

About two-thirds of all people age 75 plus in our state have been vaccinated so far, and nearly a quarter of people 65-74 have gotten the shot. 28,000 shots were administered last Friday alone; that’s a record.

Starting March 19, private, social, and recreational events at commercial venues will be able to increase indoor capacity to 50%, capped now at 100 people (an increase from 25 people). Outdoor events capacity can now be up to 200 people (an increase from 50 people).

“Event planners tell us you need time to plan, so that’s why we’re giving you a month to plan this,” Gov. Lamont said. “I know you want some guarantees ‘we can have a big wedding in July.’ I can’t give you guarantees, but right now the trends are good, that’s why we’re giving you this reopening, you know, events starting on March 19th.

He says these next steps, of course, will continue to be dependent on the stability of the COVID metrics.

CT’s Restaurant Association released a statement following the governor’s announcement on the increase of indoor and outdoor event capacity starting in March: