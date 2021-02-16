CT set to further loosen COVID restrictions on indoor, outdoor event capacity beginning March 19

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The State of Connecticut is set to further loosen COVID-19 restrictions on some events beginning in March, Governor Ned Lamont announced Tuesday.
He cited the COVID infection rate numbers continuing to trend down while vaccinations are up.
About two-thirds of all people age 75 plus in our state have been vaccinated so far, and nearly a quarter of people 65-74 have gotten the shot. 28,000 shots were administered last Friday alone; that’s a record.
Starting March 19, private, social, and recreational events at commercial venues will be able to increase indoor capacity to 50%, capped now at 100 people (an increase from 25 people). Outdoor events capacity can now be up to 200 people (an increase from 50 people).
“Event planners tell us you need time to plan, so that’s why we’re giving you a month to plan this,” Gov. Lamont said. “I know you want some guarantees ‘we can have a big wedding in July.’ I can’t give you guarantees, but right now the trends are good, that’s why we’re giving you this reopening, you know, events starting on March 19th.
He says these next steps, of course, will continue to be dependent on the stability of the COVID metrics.
CT’s Restaurant Association released a statement following the governor’s announcement on the increase of indoor and outdoor event capacity starting in March:
We’re very appreciative that Governor Lamont has heard the pleas of our industry, and that Connecticut now has a plan for gradually opening up indoor and outdoor events in the months ahead. Before the pandemic, Connecticut’s event industry and related businesses accounted for 32,000 jobs per month, and it’s critical for our state’s local economy that we get all of those people working again.
This new timetable for reopening will give confidence to our customers and guests who need to plan months in advance for their special events. We’re thankful the governor understood that dynamic and that his administration took action. We look forward to being part of Connecticut’s post-COVID recovery in the months and years ahead.”– Scott Dolch, Executive Director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association