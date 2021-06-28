Gov. Lamont to hold update on gun violence and crime prevention in CT

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont is holding a news update Monday to discuss gun violence and crime prevention in Connecticut.

Just last week, President Joe Biden released a federal strategy to prevent spikes in violence using funding from the American Rescue Plan. Part of that plan focuses on stopping illegal firearms trafficking.

“We’re now providing more guidance on how they can use the $350 billion nationally that the American Rescue plan has available to help reduce crime and address the root causes,” Pres. Biden told ABC News Thursday.

The City of Hartford has seen a spike of violence recently; there have been at least 20 homicides in 2021.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said from Biden’s strategy plan, $11.25 million has been allocated for violence intervention and reduction and other city safety initiatives and $13.9 for youth engagement and employment.

The Governor’s event will take place at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford at 10 a.m. Monday.

