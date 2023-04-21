HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An event happening in Hartford, will ensure that workers have the skills they need to succeed in their industry, and that a number of job openings are filled in the state.

Connecticut is presently facing a workforce crisis. There are about 100,000 job openings, however the labor face has declined by roughly 42,000 people in the past year.

On Friday, April 21, Governor Ned Lamont will participate in a panel discussion regarding career pathways, as part of the 2023 Connecticut Workforce Summit in Plantsville.

The summit will feature stakeholders from different professions, and there will be discussions on finding solutions to ensure workers have the skills and necessary trainings to fulfill job openings in Connecticut.

It is being hosted by the Connecticut Business and Industry Association (CBIA), the Connecticut Office of Workforce Strategy, the Governor’s Workforce Council, Connecticut State Colleges and Universities, ReadyCT, and Social Venture Partners Connecticut.

The event is being held at The Aqua Turf Club, on 556 Mulberry Street in Plantsville, and begins at 8 a.m., with a networking breakfast, the panel discussion at 12 p.m., and concludes with a reception at 4 p.m.