Gov. Lamont to join officials to discuss energy efficient efforts in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Lamont is talking climate change and energy efficiency efforts in Hartford.

Gov. Lamont is joining Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and other officials to discuss recent efforts in the capital city to become more energy efficient.

The city has recently implemented upgrades that are being recognized as a model for energy savings and increasing environmental sustainability.

The talk is happening Monday at 1:30 p.m. at the Connecticut Science Center.

