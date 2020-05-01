Gov. Lamont to provide update on state’s financial situation during pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont is set to hold a press conference to highlight the state’s financial situation due to coronavirus, along with his daily coronavirus update.

The state is projecting an overall budget shortfall of close to $1 billion and that’s in this current fiscal year budget. And that’s a problem that has to be solved this year.

Based on the latest projections released Thursday by the state budget office, the state budget is facing major dips due to coronavirus. This fiscal year’s budget has a current shortfall of $934 million, and projected revenues alone are down $403 million.

That includes things like payments from casino gaming, which have been hurt because the casinos are closed due to the pandemic. Personal income taxes, sales taxes, and federal grants are also down. And the state projects tax revenues will be down by $2.5 billion in the upcoming year’s budget.

During his daily update Thursday, Gov. Lamont said, “COVID-19 decimated the budget of states…our sales tax, income tax went down and a lot of our social services went up. How we can have our rainy day fund extend a little longer, thank god it’s there.”

Senate President Pro Temp Marty Looney says the rainy day fund was related for times like this. Connecticut has an estimated 47 days worth of expenses in the state’s $2.5 billion rainy day fund. And he says we’re better off that most states that have only half of that.

These numbers are all based on analyst projections that came out Thursday.

