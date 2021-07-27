Gov. Lamont signs bill aimed at reducing gun violence in CT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont signed two bills into law Tuesday. They are aimed at reducing gun violence and increasing gun safety.

House Bill 6355 strengthens gun control policies already on the books and would prevent people with protection orders against them from getting gun permits or ammunition.

That bill passed 20 years ago after the Connecticut Lottery shooting. This updated law now opens the door to getting guns out of the hands of people who may be mentally ill.

Critics say the update may create due-process issues. If the firearm is seized during a “risk warrant” investigation the owner can petition to get it back after one year.

House Bill 5677 would provide community violence prevention services under Medicaid, commonly known as the “Red Flag Law.”

State Rep. Steve Stafstrom (D-Bridgeport) said of the bills, “We are creating a new process whereby family members or medical professionals who often have more accurate timely information can begin in the process and apply for a risk protection order and start the investigation into seizing firearms.”

Mayor Luke Bronin (D-Hartford) added, “We know one of the biggest predictors in future involvement in gun violence whether as a victim or a perpetrator is having been a victim of violence in the past. That opportunity in the hospital, following up from that wound is one of the best opportunities – much like intervening in addiction – it’s one of the best opportunities to break the cycle of violence.”

The Hospital Violence Intervention Collaborative is also seeking federal funds to help trauma victims.