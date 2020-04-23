Breaking News
House of Reps approves $500B virus aid deal that flew through Senate only days ago; heads to Trump’s desk
Live Now
LIVE UPDATES: Insight and analysis as the NFL holds the first-ever virtual draft

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 8pm

Gov. Lamont to sign order mandating assisted-living facilities report coronavirus cases to the state

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 16, 2020, file photo, Richard Eberhardt walks along a corridor at a nursing home in Kaysesberg, France. Countries across Europe are struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic with the dilemma of leaving the elderly and others near death in enforced solitude or whether to allow some personal contact with relatives. At nursing homes, everything is done to keep out visitors who might be infected, and family members are almost always banned from coming to see their loved ones. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File)

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Following a News 8 report, Connecticut Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe announced that Governor Ned Lamont will sign an executive order mandating assisted-living facilities report COVID-19 cases and outbreaks to the state.

News 8 reported last week that the state’s release of detailed data on the number of coronavirus fatalities at nursing homes did not include positive cases or fatalities at assisted-living centers.
Family members alerted News 8 to the issue. 

RELATED: Sources: Several CT nursing homes under-reporting coronavirus deaths

“There’s quite a few people in assisted living homes through the state of Connecticut. It just seems like it’s falling through the cracks,” said Doris Cahill.

Her mother Laura resides at The Hearth in Glastonbury. Her family received a voicemail from the facility last week stating a resident had tested positive.

Cahill worried there were other assisted living homes with COVID-19 outbreaks and even fatalities.

“It’s not just about my mom. It’s about all our moms. I’d like her to have a natural end to life,” she said.

In a statement, the COO of Hearth Management, Kevin Hunter, told News 8:

The Hearth at Glastonbury continues to work closely with state and local health officials to implement all recommended measures to safeguard our residents and teams.

Frequent screening of residents has helped us identify symptoms early so we can seek medical attention where needed, and at this time any resident who has a positive COVID-19 test result is being treated directly by medical professionals offsite.

We do not have any positive team members or residents onsite at our campus. Our staff continues to be screened daily and provided with PPE. All items entering the community are misted with Viking Pure solution, which is a highly effective yet safe disinfectant.

Our thoughts and prayers are with our families, residents, staff, and nation throughout this challenging time. This is a trying time for so many, however, we have an exceptional team of heroes and an unwavering commitment to those we serve.

– COO of Hearth Management, Kevin Hunter

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Entrepreneurs worry as state says some businesses may not reopen until June

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Entrepreneurs worry as state says some businesses may not reopen until June"

Celebrating a special occasion? Have a zoom session with a reptile

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Celebrating a special occasion? Have a zoom session with a reptile"

Manchester first responders honor healthcare workers with convoy

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Manchester first responders honor healthcare workers with convoy"

CT to roll out coronavirus contact tracing program soon

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT to roll out coronavirus contact tracing program soon"

CT to roll out coronavirus contact tracing program

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT to roll out coronavirus contact tracing program"

UNICO coupons helping feed families, save small businesses in Wethersfield

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "UNICO coupons helping feed families, save small businesses in Wethersfield"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss