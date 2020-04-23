Gov. Lamont to sign order mandating assisted-living facilities report coronavirus cases to the state

FILE – In this April 16, 2020, file photo, Richard Eberhardt walks along a corridor at a nursing home in Kaysesberg, France. Countries across Europe are struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic with the dilemma of leaving the elderly and others near death in enforced solitude or whether to allow some personal contact with relatives. At nursing homes, everything is done to keep out visitors who might be infected, and family members are almost always banned from coming to see their loved ones. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File)

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Following a News 8 report, Connecticut Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe announced that Governor Ned Lamont will sign an executive order mandating assisted-living facilities report COVID-19 cases and outbreaks to the state.

News 8 reported last week that the state’s release of detailed data on the number of coronavirus fatalities at nursing homes did not include positive cases or fatalities at assisted-living centers.

Family members alerted News 8 to the issue.

“There’s quite a few people in assisted living homes through the state of Connecticut. It just seems like it’s falling through the cracks,” said Doris Cahill.

Her mother Laura resides at The Hearth in Glastonbury. Her family received a voicemail from the facility last week stating a resident had tested positive.

Cahill worried there were other assisted living homes with COVID-19 outbreaks and even fatalities.

“It’s not just about my mom. It’s about all our moms. I’d like her to have a natural end to life,” she said.

In a statement, the COO of Hearth Management, Kevin Hunter, told News 8: