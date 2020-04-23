Gov. Lamont to sign order mandating assisted-living facilities report coronavirus cases to the state

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Following a News 8 report, Connecticut Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe announced that Governor Ned Lamont will sign an executive order mandating assisted-living facilities report COVID-19 cases and outbreaks to the state.
News 8 reported last week that the state’s release of detailed data on the number of coronavirus fatalities at nursing homes did not include positive cases or fatalities at assisted-living centers.
Family members alerted News 8 to the issue.
“There’s quite a few people in assisted living homes through the state of Connecticut. It just seems like it’s falling through the cracks,” said Doris Cahill.
Her mother Laura resides at The Hearth in Glastonbury. Her family received a voicemail from the facility last week stating a resident had tested positive.
Cahill worried there were other assisted living homes with COVID-19 outbreaks and even fatalities.
“It’s not just about my mom. It’s about all our moms. I’d like her to have a natural end to life,” she said.
In a statement, the COO of Hearth Management, Kevin Hunter, told News 8:
The Hearth at Glastonbury continues to work closely with state and local health officials to implement all recommended measures to safeguard our residents and teams.
Frequent screening of residents has helped us identify symptoms early so we can seek medical attention where needed, and at this time any resident who has a positive COVID-19 test result is being treated directly by medical professionals offsite.
We do not have any positive team members or residents onsite at our campus. Our staff continues to be screened daily and provided with PPE. All items entering the community are misted with Viking Pure solution, which is a highly effective yet safe disinfectant.
Our thoughts and prayers are with our families, residents, staff, and nation throughout this challenging time. This is a trying time for so many, however, we have an exceptional team of heroes and an unwavering commitment to those we serve.– COO of Hearth Management, Kevin Hunter