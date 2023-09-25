NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont continued his celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month with a stop Monday at a Peruvian restaurant in Newington.

Miguel Colan, one of the Rockin’ Chicken’s owners, moved to Hartford when he was 12 years old. He said living in the U.S. has been a blessing — but also come with its obstacles.

“To me, the challenge of owning a business in Hartford has had mostly to do with socioeconomic issues that many Hispanics face,” he said. “However, challenges are something that we all face.”

But, he said, it’s been worth it.

“To help spread our amazing Peruvian food, and here our charbroiled Peruvian chicken, brings me a lot of pride, and what better way to show diversity than through food?” Colan said.