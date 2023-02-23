NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Almost exactly one year since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, Gov. Ned Lamont’s message was simple — America cannot waiver in the face of evil.

Lamont joined other state leaders Thursday at Central Connecticut State University to support families who fled from Ukraine.

Several people who were forced to leave their country spoke at the rally. Speakers emotionally recounted the lives lost and families broken since Russia’s invasion a year ago.

A mother from western Ukraine spoke with her infant daughter. Irena Kunis said she came to America for her daughter, and hasn’t seen the rest of her family for a year. She’s grateful to be in peace with the necessities she needs, but knows each day that her family and homeland are in danger.

Friday will mark one year since the invasion began. A community gathering is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Ukrainian National Home in Hartford.