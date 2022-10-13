BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Flags across Connecticut will be flown at half-staff following the deaths of two Bristol police officers killed in an ambush Wednesday.

Gov. Ned Lamont gave the order Thursday morning, and later spoke with state government workers about the tragedy.

“They don’t say what’s on the other side of the door,” he told the group while they met at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington. “They don’t say, ‘Well, maybe not now, I don’t know if I’m safe.’ They say, ‘My job is to keep you safe.'”

Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and 34-year-old Officer Alex Hamzy were killed, and 26-year-old Officer Alec Iurato was injured, while responding to a report of a domestic violence situation, according to authorities.

The 911 call that sent them there, authorities said, was actually to lure the officers into an ambush.

Lamont highlighted the importance of police work.

“I hope that people have a strength and appreciation for what our police do,” he said. “I hope when you see our policeman or woman on the street corner you go up and say, ‘Thank you for what you do.'”

In a statement, Lamont’s Republican challenger, Bob Stefanowski, also honored the officers.

“They deserve every ounce of our support and every ounce of our respect,” the statement reads. “A tragedy like this reminds us that we need to ensure the safety of our police officers as much as we need to protect the residents they serve.”