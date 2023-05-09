WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont stopped by A Dong Supermarket on Tuesday as part of his ongoing efforts to cut taxes for the middle class.

“The simplest, easiest, most effective way to make life a little affordable is to give you a broad-based tax cut,” Lamont said. “It’s going to start up first thing next year, and provide real relief for middle-class families across the state.”

The state legislature is considering a variety of tax cut plans. Lamont said that his and the Republican version share a lot of common ground.

Lamont said his plan would save most families between 10% to 20% on their state income tax.