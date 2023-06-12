HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s largest income tax cut in history is now law.

Gov. Ned Lamont signed the state’s budget for fiscal years 2024-25 on Monday afternoon after it was passed by the state legislature last week.

“People have been talking about eliminating the income tax since I got into this game,” Lamont said.

He said families that earn up to $50,000 a year no longer will pay an income tax. It’s a 10%, plus tax, cut for people who earn up to about $150,000 a year. There is also a decrease for families that make up to about $300,000 a year.

“We’re so proud to help save our middle and working class households an extra $300 to $500 a year,” Lamont said.