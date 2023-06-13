HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut will now allow for 14 days of early voting ahead of the General Election in 2024 after Gov. Ned Lamont signed a bill for the measure into law on Tuesday.

“You want people to vote,” he said. “You want people to have a stake in the election, you want them to have a stake in the outcome. I think it’s the glue that holds our society together, and knowing that each and every one of you can make a difference with your vote.”

Connecticut voters approved the change with about 60% of the vote last fall.

Advocates and administration members joined Lamont Tuesday as he signed the bill. That included Denise Merrill, the Connecticut’s former secretary of state, who has worked on early voting measures since the 1990s.

“There is no reason anyone should have to stand in line to vote ever again in this state,” she said to applause.

Connecticut was one of four states that didn’t allow early voting. It will also allow for early voting ahead of primaries and special elections.