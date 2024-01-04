MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont is hoping more communities will join his plans for transit-oriented development.

He rode the train on Thursday from Hartford to Meriden, a that has seen more than 2.5 million riders since 2019. In the last two months, its ridership has reached pre-pandemic numbers.

“It was great,” Lamont said of the ride. “I’ll tell you why, because more people are taking this rail line than ever before.”

The governor hopes to build on that momentum with his plans to increase transit-oriented development.

He said Meriden has already made a difference with new development.

“I remember about 18 years ago, this was an entire parking lot, completely vacant,” said Tylon Chester, who lives in Meriden. “[There were] no buildings over there.”

Now, there are 300 new housing units in the downtown area, with 90 more expected to come. The city has also redone the train station and built a park across the street.

“We redid all of our zoning regulations to make it more business-friendly, more developer-friendly,” Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati said.

Those new developments are all built around the train and bus line, so people can live within an easy commute to Hartford, where rents might be higher. There’s also bus service to other parts of Meriden.

“I have a few friends within this area who do work in Hartford, Waterbury area, New Haven area, and they also utilize the public transportation — the buses the trains, et cetera,” Chester said. “…and it’s just super helpful for us all.”

Lamont the state will continue to partner with local communities to bring more developers onboard. Grants and a program rewarding developers who rehab historic buildings have given incentives to build.

The state is also making investments in the rail line itself by adding two new stations. One under construction in Windsor Locks will open in 2025. The second will open in Enfield in 2026.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is also looking to add 60 new rail cars and double tracking, which is expected to make the Hartford line faster and safer.