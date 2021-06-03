Governor and Democratic leaders in ‘time crunch’ on State budget as end of 2021 legislative session closing in

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After days of what looked like agreement, a deal on the state budget could be teetering on the edge Thursday.

Gov. Lamont held a press conference to update everyone on where they are. It seems as though the final one yard is hard to cross.

The parties at the table seem to be at odds over the deadline. The governor says “we have time,” while the House speaker says “no we don’t.” He’s making a decision Thursday evening whether to run the general assembly’s budget.

“I’m somebody who came in, looked at a budget. It was $3-billion out of wack when I took over,” Gov. Lamont explained. “I want to make sure none of my successors get stuck with the same situation.”

Gov. Ned Lamont and his Democratic leaders are still negotiating the two-year $46-billion budget. It is coming down to spending initiatives and how money is being accounted for.

State Rep. Matt Ritter/(D) House Speaker said, “It’s like the airplane is leaving and we got to hop on the airplane.”

Speaker Ritter says his caucus wants a budget bill voted on before next Wednesday’s deadline. The governor wants an honestly balanced budget, that doesn’t create a financial cliff. That doesn’t have broad-based tax increases and is under the spending cap.

A last-minute counteroffer to calm fears about the spending cap is out there, but the clock is ticking.

Gov. Lamont said, “We go back and forth on this for a while. Sometimes the goal line is sometimes moving a bit. But I think we are going to get close. We’ll see. We’ve got a little time. I remember two years ago… they didn’t get the thing done until October. I don’t want that to happen we are better than that.”

Ritter added, “When you are the governor of the state of Connecticut, you have the luxury of time.”

Adding to the issue of time, are there enough Republicans who will like what’s on the table? They haven’t been in the room.

When News 8’s Chief Political Correspondent Jodi Latina asked Speaker Ritter, “Speaker, can you explain – as this plane is getting ready to take off – are there Republicans running alongside you on the tarmac to join?”

He replied, “I’m not willing to say that … you can ask them. But we have been engaged with them for weeks.”

State Rep. Vin Candelora/(R) House Minority Leader responded, “Cities and Towns are bracing.”

Joe DeLong, the executive director and CEO of Connecticut Conference of Municipalities told News 8, “From our perspective, it’s much like Lucy holding the football for Charlie Brown. As soon as you think you know what’s going on the football gets pulled out from underneath you.”

His group represents the 169 cities and towns around the state. They say the governor and lawmakers are backing off a promise, giving cities and towns the sales tax revenue through a dedicated fund that isn’t subject to the volatility of the general fund.

DeLong added, “It simply means anytime the state falls into fiscal peril, you are going to see your property taxes go up…Things like this quickly erode trust between the state and local government and frankly, it should erode the trust of our taxpayers in the state as well.”

The Governor and Legislative Democratic leaders are expected to meet again to talk.