 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 10pm

yourlocalelectionheadquartersbanner/

Gov. Lamont addresses Trump’s comments that governors are ‘weak’ after protests erupt over the weekend

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont used his coronavirus briefing Monday to talk about the death of George Floyd and the protests it has sparked.

The governor talked about being on a call with the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus the day after Floyd died; he said he told them, ‘I need your help with respect to hiring State Police officers in a manner that reflects the diversity of the community.’

On a teleconference Monday with the White House, President Donald Trump unloaded on the country’s governors, calling them “weak” and saying that they have to donimate.

On Governor Lamont’s coronavirus press conference Monday, News 8 asked the governor how concerned the message from Washington is when he calls it the opposite of what we are trying to do in Connecticut.

I just think that the President’s admission that turns this into a military-type situation just pours gasoline on the flames; that’s the wrong thing to do. I like the way our police are working with the community, are working with the protest leaders, making sure their voices are heard in a respectful way.

– Governor Ned Lamont

James Rovella of the Dept. of Emergency Services and Public Protection added, “We want to hear the grievances. We want to assist you when you protest. We want to make sure you’re safe when you do that, and we want to hear your grievances even if you’re aggrieving us.”

Explaining how the state handles protest, the governor said we start from a position of mutual trust and mutual understanding, and that those protesting for the wrong reasons are just trying to create confrontation and get arrested.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Governor Lamont addresses Trump's comments that governors are 'weak' after protests over the weekend

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Lamont addresses Trump's comments that governors are 'weak' after protests over the weekend"

Protesters block I-84 in Hartford, lie down on roadway in tribute to George Floyd

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Protesters block I-84 in Hartford, lie down on roadway in tribute to George Floyd"

Westfarms Mall to remain closed Monday out of 'an abundance of caution' as protests continue around CT

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Westfarms Mall to remain closed Monday out of 'an abundance of caution' as protests continue around CT"

Peaceful protests against police brutality continue in Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Peaceful protests against police brutality continue in Hartford"

Bob Wilson interviews State Representative Brandon McGee

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Bob Wilson interviews State Representative Brandon McGee"

Rally held in Hartford to protest police brutality after death of unarmed black man in Minneapolis

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Rally held in Hartford to protest police brutality after death of unarmed black man in Minneapolis"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss