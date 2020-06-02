Gov. Lamont addresses Trump’s comments that governors are ‘weak’ after protests erupt over the weekend

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont used his coronavirus briefing Monday to talk about the death of George Floyd and the protests it has sparked.

The governor talked about being on a call with the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus the day after Floyd died; he said he told them, ‘I need your help with respect to hiring State Police officers in a manner that reflects the diversity of the community.’

On a teleconference Monday with the White House, President Donald Trump unloaded on the country’s governors, calling them “weak” and saying that they have to donimate.

On Governor Lamont’s coronavirus press conference Monday, News 8 asked the governor how concerned the message from Washington is when he calls it the opposite of what we are trying to do in Connecticut.

I just think that the President’s admission that turns this into a military-type situation just pours gasoline on the flames; that’s the wrong thing to do. I like the way our police are working with the community, are working with the protest leaders, making sure their voices are heard in a respectful way. – Governor Ned Lamont

James Rovella of the Dept. of Emergency Services and Public Protection added, “We want to hear the grievances. We want to assist you when you protest. We want to make sure you’re safe when you do that, and we want to hear your grievances even if you’re aggrieving us.”

Explaining how the state handles protest, the governor said we start from a position of mutual trust and mutual understanding, and that those protesting for the wrong reasons are just trying to create confrontation and get arrested.