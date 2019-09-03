Governor Lamont, environmental officials to hold forum on climate change

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Lamont is hosting a forum on climate change on Tuesday along with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

Governor Lamont will be joined by the head of the DEEP and some 80 environmental advocates. The governor plans to make an announcement about the state’s efforts to reduce the effects of climate change and improve storm resiliency.

The forum is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Blue Earth Compost on Main Street.

