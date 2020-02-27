Governor Lamont expected to name Paul Mounds Jr. as Chief of Staff

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont is expected to announce Paul Mounds Jr. as his Chief of Staff in a press conference Thursday at 5 p.m.

Mounds was appointed as Lamont’s Chief Operating Officer, which reports to the Chief of Staff, in December 2018.

At the time, Lamont said of Mounds, “Paul is a relationship-builder and someone who understands how the executive branch agencies can best be leveraged to create lasting and impactful change on behalf of the people of Connecticut.”

Mounds was previously Vice President of Policy and Communications for the Connecticut Health Foundation, served as Senior Director of Public Policy and Government Relations for Governor Dannel Malloy, worked for U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal serving as Deputy State Director for Outreach.