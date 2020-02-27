yourlocalelectionheadquartersbanner/

Governor Lamont expected to name Paul Mounds Jr. as Chief of Staff

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont is expected to announce Paul Mounds Jr. as his Chief of Staff in a press conference Thursday at 5 p.m.

Mounds was appointed as Lamont’s Chief Operating Officer, which reports to the Chief of Staff, in December 2018.

At the time, Lamont said of Mounds, “Paul is a relationship-builder and someone who understands how the executive branch agencies can best be leveraged to create lasting and impactful change on behalf of the people of Connecticut.”

Mounds was previously Vice President of Policy and Communications for the Connecticut Health Foundation, served as Senior Director of Public Policy and Government Relations for Governor Dannel Malloy, worked for U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal serving as Deputy State Director for Outreach.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

AG Tong to discuss youth e-cigarette use with students amid Juul investigation

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "AG Tong to discuss youth e-cigarette use with students amid Juul investigation"

Mother of 2 killed in Bloomfield has message for shooter

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother of 2 killed in Bloomfield has message for shooter"

Bill calls on CT school districts to supply free pads, tampons to students

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Bill calls on CT school districts to supply free pads, tampons to students"

House Speaker; vaccine bill 'won't be ready for action for at least a few weeks'

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "House Speaker; vaccine bill 'won't be ready for action for at least a few weeks'"

Legal battle over gag order in Fotis Dulos murder case continues

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Legal battle over gag order in Fotis Dulos murder case continues"

the 1619 Project: A Conversation happening in West Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "the 1619 Project: A Conversation happening in West Hartford"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss