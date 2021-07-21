Governor Lamont signs bill promoting STEM career development

HARTFORD, CONN. (WTNH) — There were more than 11 thousand jobs in IT just in Hartford area over the last 90 days now, officials are celebrating a new law and new programs to Connecticut CT student with those jobs.

Education, government, and business all coming together here at Capital Community College Wednesday.

Governor Ned Lamont hosting a ceremonial bill signing for a bill that will do things like help more high school kids enroll in college credit classes, and send auto-admit letters to students to increase state community college enrollment.

Much of this coming out of the Governor’s workforce Council’s strategic plan. To create sector-based-partnerships and prepare youth for jobs of tomorrow.

Officials say this will help create a job pipeline.

It’s a partnership with workforce leaders, education, and the Connecticut State College and University System.

The Governor also announcing a summer Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) challenge to increase awareness that could lead to workforce opportunities.

A significant provision in the bill notes that school districts must adopt policies to improve completion rates of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Officials state that the FAFSA will become shorter and easier to fill out next year, in an effort to help completion rates.

“This is a new way of doing business in Connecticut where we have business organizations who are driving the work in partnership with the OC and all of us,” said Alex Johnson, President of the Capital Workforce partners.

“Ten week, Twelve week, Eighteen week certificate programs if you don’t want to go for the full throttle — and these are all programs help created by our business leaders in places we need help,” added Governor Ned Lamont. “We need help in nursing, healthcare, we all know about advanced manufacturing.”