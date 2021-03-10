Governor signs CROWN Act into Connecticut law

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont signed the CROWN Act into law Wednesday morning.

The law expands civil rights protections by prohibiting discrimination based on hairstyles that are commonly associated with people of color.

13-year-old Christina Jackson is among those who helped push for the new law: “This experience has opened so many doors for me and my future. And, it’s illegal for someone to discriminate against me for my hair in the workplace or at school, and it won’t stop me from getting any experiences in my future or right now.”

Bloomfield Mayor Suzette DeBeatham-Brown said, “I have two amazing daughters and five wonderful multiracial nieces that now can rock their hair however they want to.”

“It’s about our identity as Americans and that’s why it’s important,” Governor Lamont said.

The legislation is officially titled: “An Act Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.”