HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right?

The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening.

Photo courtesy News 8 photojournalist Ken Melech

A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign and a new one is in order.

The sign is set to be replaced soon.

As for anyone wondering: the exit will still lead to Flatbush Avenue in Hartford.

