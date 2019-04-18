Granby man arrested for having loaded handgun in carry-on at Bradley Airport Stephen Royer (Photo: Connecticut State Police) [ + - ] Video

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) - A Granby man has been arrested after he allegedly had a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag at Bradley International Airport.

According to officials, TSA officers spotted the gun in an X-ray machine.

Connecticut State Police were contacted and the man, identified as 42-year-old Stephen Royer, was detained for questioning before he was arrested.

Royer told officials that he was using the same bag he uses when he goes camping and that he forgot his loaded .22 caliber handgun was in there.

(Photo: TSA)

Royer has been charged with tampering or interfering with airports, heliports, landing fields, airways, security devices or equipment.

He was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond.

This is the second gun caught at the airport's checkpoint so far in 2019.