Granby teen struck by car on bike Thursday morning, according to police

Hartford

by: WTNH Staff

GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A teen on his bike was struck by a vehicle on Salmon Brook Street Thursday morning, according to police.

At 8:36 a.m. a 15 year-old teen boy crossed Route 10 by Salmon Brook Street on his bicycle when he was struck by a car going southbound.

An ambulance transported the teen to a medical center where he was treated. No charges have been filed as of now.

Police are currently investigating this incident.

