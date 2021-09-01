Bridgeport man charged with multiple offenses in connection to violent robbery in 2019

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A federal grand jury in Hartford returned an indictment charging a Bridgeport man with robbery and firearm offenses following a violent drug-related robbery in West Haven that happened in July.

According to reports, 21-year-old Dijon Champagnie robbed narcotics from an individual by means of threatening force, violence, and fear of injury on July 1, 2019. During the robbery, Champangie brandished and discharged a firearm.

Champagnie was detained on July 20, 2019, in state custody with charges on one count of interference with commerce by robbery and one count of possession and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. With both charges together, Champagnie could face up to 30 years in prison to life imprisonment.

Acting U.S. Attorney Boyle stresses that an indictment is not evidence of being guilty and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This matter is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the West Haven, New Haven, and Hartford Police Departments. 

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Reimagined outdoor space proposed to replace Windsor brownfield

News /

West Hartford public school students return to classrooms for first day Wednesday

News /

Lantern launch in New Britain honors victims of overdose

News /

Outrage over gender identity section of St. Paul Catholic High School handbook

News /

Rocky Hill Police, town leaders hold community discussion on recent rise in crime

News /

Legislative Committee approves new regulations for sports betting

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss