Bridgeport man charged with multiple offenses in connection to violent robbery in 2019

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A federal grand jury in Hartford returned an indictment charging a Bridgeport man with robbery and firearm offenses following a violent drug-related robbery in West Haven that happened in July.

According to reports, 21-year-old Dijon Champagnie robbed narcotics from an individual by means of threatening force, violence, and fear of injury on July 1, 2019. During the robbery, Champangie brandished and discharged a firearm.

Champagnie was detained on July 20, 2019, in state custody with charges on one count of interference with commerce by robbery and one count of possession and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. With both charges together, Champagnie could face up to 30 years in prison to life imprisonment.

Acting U.S. Attorney Boyle stresses that an indictment is not evidence of being guilty and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This matter is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the West Haven, New Haven, and Hartford Police Departments.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.